The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will discuss a resolution increasing the county's allowable levy limit at the board's regular monthly meeting. The board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 in the county board room in the Monroe County Justice Center.
In 2014 the board did not increase the levy to its maximum amount, or .311 percent. The allowable increase, calculated by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue of the unused levy percentage, is $53,176 for the 2020 budget.
A two-thirds vote by the board is required to approve the increase.
The board will also discuss two resolutions to rezone property from agricultural to residential, one in the town of Wells and one in the town of LaGrange.
