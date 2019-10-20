The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will discuss a resolution increasing the county's allowable levy limit at the board's regular monthly meeting. The board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 in the county board room in the Monroe County Justice Center.

In 2014 the board did not increase the levy to its maximum amount, or .311 percent. The allowable increase, calculated by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue of the unused levy percentage, is $53,176 for the 2020 budget.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

A two-thirds vote by the board is required to approve the increase.

The board will also discuss two resolutions to rezone property from agricultural to residential, one in the town of Wells and one in the town of LaGrange.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.