The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will discuss a resolution to create a referendum question about the construction of the new Rolling Hills Rehabilitative Center at the board's regular monthly meeting.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22 in the county board room in the Monroe County Justice Center.
The resolution authorizes the Rolling Hill Advisory Committee to develop a referendum question for the Nov. 6 general election ballot. It would seek voters' opinions on the construction of a new Rolling Hill Rehabilitative Center. The issue has been mired in controversy over whether to build it in Tomah or Sparta.
The board will also discuss a resolution to increase the dog license tax from $11 to $12 for spayed and neutered dogs, $26 to $27 for in tact male and female dogs and from $140 to $155 for kennels up to 12 dogs. Fees were last increased in 2016.
The board will also discuss joining a class action lawsuit launched by Kane County, Utah, which claims the federal government has underpaid lost property taxes for federally owned land. The suit alleges Congress underfunded the Payments in Lieu of Taxes program from 2015-17. The opt-in date for the suit is Sept. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.