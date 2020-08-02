Monroe County Board to discuss Rolling Hills funding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will convene for a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the scope of the Rolling Hills Nursing Homoe project.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion building, 1116 Angelo Road in Sparta.

Board members during their July 22 meeting rejected a resolution to add $4 million in bonding to replace the existing facility north of Sparta. Several supervisors objected to the construction of independent living units at Rolling Hills while giving up 35 nursing home beds.

The county originally borrowed $16 million for the facility in 2017. A dispute over whether to the build the facility in Sparta or Tomah delayed construction and increased the cost by $4 million.

A resolution to build at the site of the Tomah Health campus was ruled invalid in court earlier this year, which leaves county-owned land near the existing facility the most likely site.

The Tomah site was floated after questions were raised about the city of Sparta's commitment to provide water and sewer to the site of the new facility. Supporters of building a new facility said those questions have been resolved.

Nearly two-thirds of county voters supported moving ahead with construction in an advisory referendum in 2019.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

