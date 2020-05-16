Monroe County Board to discuss waiving interest on late property taxes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will hold its next meeting Wednesday, May 20 at American Legion Post 100 in Sparta starting at 6 p.m.

Members of the public are requested to access the meeting remotely by calling 408-418-9388, access code 966-141-209. The meeting can also be seen at https://monroecountywi.webex.com with the same access code.

Supervisors will vote on three resolutions, including one to waive interest on property tax payments after April 1 until Oct. 1. The county has averaged $50,000 in interest income from delinquent property taxes from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 over the last three years. Counties were authorized to waive interest penalties in 2020 after the state Legislature passed Act 185 in April.

The board will also:

Vote on a resolution that allows the county's Climate Change Task Force to accept donations for weather monitoring stations.

Consider an agreement that allows the Sparta School District to keep 100 percent of proceeds of timber sales from 80 acres of school forest in the town of Little Falls. The 1948 agreement that transferred the land to the school district gave the county 25 percent of timber proceeds. The last timber sale in 2011 grossed nearly $2,300.

After the regular meeting, the board will convene in closed session to discuss litigation with legal counsel.

