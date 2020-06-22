Monroe County Board to meet June 24 at Sparta Legion hall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution to authorize a revolving loan fund when it meets Wednesday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion hall in Sparta.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are asked to access the meeting remotely by calling 1-408-418-9388, access code 146 534 1604.

For those who attend in person, they are asked to remain six feet apart and wear masks. Hand sanitizers will be provided.

The revolving loan fund would pay for 5.15 miles of road reconstruction on Hwy. N in the town of Clifton. The $664,000 project will use up the rest of the money in the fund.

The project is scheduled to begin in 2021.

Supervisors will also vote on resolutions that would update vacation policy for county employees and allocate funds for the county's "pay for performance" employee compensation plan. The resolution caps the cost of the plan at $359,000.

Prior to the resolutions, supervisor Toni Wittestad and nursing home administrator Linda Smith will deliver a presentation on the Rolling Hills building project, and supervisors will hear the 2019 audit presentation.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

