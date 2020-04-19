You are the owner of this article.
Monroe County Board to meet remotely April 21
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will choose its new leadership during a reorganization meeting Tuesday, April 21 a6 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 100 in Sparta.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is asked to access the meeting remotely by phone. The public can listen by dialing 408-418-9388, access code 966 708 160. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

The board will have new leaders after the April 7 election. Board chair Pete Peterson and vice-chair James Schroeder declined to seek re-election.

The meeting also includes the swearing-in ceremony for supervisors as they start their new two-year tems and election of Highway Committee.

Other business on the agenda includes a budget adjustment in the sheriff's office and restructuring positions withing the office to create an additional patrol sargeant position effective May 1.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

