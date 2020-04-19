Monroe County Board to meet remotely April 21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will choose its new leadership during a reorganization meeting Tuesday, April 21 a6 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 100 in Sparta.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is asked to access the meeting remotely by phone. The public can listen by dialing 408-418-9388, access code 966 708 160. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

The board will have new leaders after the April 7 election. Board chair Pete Peterson and vice-chair James Schroeder declined to seek re-election.

The meeting also includes the swearing-in ceremony for supervisors as they start their new two-year tems and election of Highway Committee.

Other business on the agenda includes a budget adjustment in the sheriff's office and restructuring positions withing the office to create an additional patrol sargeant position effective May 1.

