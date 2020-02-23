Monroe County Board to vote Wednesday on 'Second Amendment sanctuary' proposal

A resolution to make Monroe County a "Second Amendment sanctuary" will lead Wednesday's meeting of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Monroe County Justice Center in Sparta.

Due to the large number of people expected, the resolution will be the first item on the agenda.

The resolution was approved Feb. 10 on a 5-0 vote by the county's Public Safety and Coordinating Committee. It referenced pending legislation at the state and federal levels and says "Monroe County opposes the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon the constitutional right of the people of Monroe County to keep and bear arms."

Three other resolutions are on the agenda, including one that raises salaries for county clerk, county treasurer and Register of Deeds. Salaries would increase for all three offices by 2 percent per year over the next four years starting in 2021.

The other two resolutions would:

Establish an ordinance that prohibits using the 911 emergency telephone number to harass law enforcement agencies.

Increase fees associated with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, including eviction notices and sheriff sales.

