Monroe County Board votes 15-1 to become Second Amendment sanctuary

Another opponent of the resolution, Joey Esterline, said it’s important that law enforcement has “red flag” laws at its disposal to prevent people who are a danger to themselves and others from obtaining firearms. She said two-thirds of gunshot deaths are suicides.

“I ask you to give this resolution more time and thought,” she said. “Red flag or extreme-risk protection orders have been enacted in 17 states with robust due process protections and a system of checks and balances.”

Andrew Cottrill supported the resolution and said if people are uncomfortable with the right to bear arms, they should seek to amend the constitution.

“If they want to change the Second Amendment, create a constitutional congress, get two-thirds of the states to vote on it and repeal it,” Cottrill said. “Other than that, it’s there.”

Only two supervisors spoke on the resolution. Wally Habhegger, chair of the Public Safety & Coordinating Committee, said no county board members were active in promoting the resolution.

“It did not come from the board,” Habhegger said. “It came from the citizens.”

Mary Von Ruden voted for the resolution but pushed back against what she described as the partisan tone of some of its supporters.

“I was under the interpretation that this was a nonpartisan issue,” she said. “It offends me very much that people are calling this a Republican resolution and that the Democrats don’t care … I am hoping this nonpartisan issue educates all of you to go home and teach your kids how to respect a gun.”

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.