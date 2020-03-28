Monroe County clerk issues call for poll workers

Monroe County clerk Shelley Bohl put out an urgent call for poll workers Saturday.
Bohl said people are needed to replace poll workers who are unable to serve during the April 7 election due to age or health concerns from the COVID-19 virus. As of Friday, both Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and leadership in the state legislature remained in support of holding the election as scheduled.
"We need people of Monroe County to step up and help out," Bohl said. "If you are a state, county or municipal employee, a teacher or student or someone who is looking for temporary work, we need your help."
Anyone who is interested in working can contact the county clerk's office at 608-269-8706, shelleybohl@co.monroe.wi.us or their local municipal clerk.
Duties of a poll worker include issuing ballots to voters, registering voters, monitoring voting equipment, directing people to the correct voting area and explaining how to mark a ballot and assisting with the use of voting equipment.
Poll workers are paid positions, but people can volunteer if they choose.
Wisconsin law also allows people to serve as election inspectors in other municipalities within their county other than where they reside. Bohl said municipal clerks will provide training for any new election inspectors prior to the April 7 election.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide April 7. Bohl said workers are needed for shifts between 6:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.
States that have already hosted a primary election have experienced waves of poll workers cancelling, leaving election officials struggling to fill the spots.
Wisconsin has about 30,000 poll workers across the state, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Officials across the state have urged voters to utilize early mail-in voting,
“For the first time ever, I’ve requested mine by mail,” La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said, noting she is usually a big advocate for visiting the polls on election day. “We don’t know what will happen in a week or two … that’s why we want to get everybody to vote now, everybody by mail.”
The need for poll workers doesn't end April 7. The state will conduct a primary for partisan office Aug. 11 followed by the general election Nov. 3.
In addition, voters in northeast Monroe County are scheduled to vote in a special Congressional election May 12. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Republican Sean Duffy last September. The district includes the towns of LaGrange, Lincoln, Scott and Byron and villages of Wyeville and Warrens in Monroe County and the towns of Knapp, Bear Bluff and City Point in Jackson County.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Olivia Herken contributed to this story.
