Monroe County clerk issues call for poll workers

Monroe County clerk Shelley Bohl put out an urgent call for poll workers Saturday.

Bohl said people are needed to replace poll workers who are unable to serve during the April 7 election due to age or health concerns from the COVID-19 virus. As of Friday, both Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and leadership in the state legislature remained in support of holding the election as scheduled.

"We need people of Monroe County to step up and help out," Bohl said. "If you are a state, county or municipal employee, a teacher or student or someone who is looking for temporary work, we need your help."

Anyone who is interested in working can contact the county clerk's office at 608-269-8706, shelleybohl@co.monroe.wi.us or their local municipal clerk.

Duties of a poll worker include issuing ballots to voters, registering voters, monitoring voting equipment, directing people to the correct voting area and explaining how to mark a ballot and assisting with the use of voting equipment.

Poll workers are paid positions, but people can volunteer if they choose.