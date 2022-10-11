Monroe County Coats for Kids accepting donations

The Monroe County Coats for Kids drive is collection children's winter clothing through Monday, Oct. 17.

A three-week long drive to provide outdoor winter apparel free of charge to any person in need began in Tomah the week of Sept. 19. The goal is to ensure that every child in the area is provided with winter apparel that he or she needs.

Clean used winter items in good condition can be brought to the following locations:

Tomah -All American Lumber, BankFirst, Bible Evangelical Free Church, Boys & Girls Club, Cardinal IG, Edward Jones (four Tomah locations), Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kids and Company Daycare, Lighthouse Assembly of God, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Strike Zone, Superior Children’s Learning Center, Tomah Area Credit Union, Tomah Health, Tomah Public Library, Toro Company.

Sparta - Aging & Disabilities Resource Center, All American Lumber, Growing Stars Child Development Center, Monroe County Human Services, Prayz Network, State Bank Financial.

Oakdale - Granger's LLC, Leaps and Bounds Child Care, Oakdale Credit Union.

Warrens - Open Door Baptist Church.

Mather - Meadow Valley Community Church.

Financial contributions to purchase outdoor winter apparel items are also needed. Charitable contribution receipts for tax purposes are available if donations are sent to Coats for Kids, P.O. Box 802, Tomah WI 54660 or if they are brought in person to Lighthouse Assembly of God, 762 West Clifton St., Tomah.

Distribution will be at Lighthouse Assembly of God, and will be conducted on a first-come basis. Hours are Friday, Oct. 21 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. No appointment required.

To assure the best fit, parents should bring children to the distribution site. There is a limit of one of each different type of clothing item per person.