Monroe County confirms second COVID-19 case

The Monroe County Health Department received notification late Monday of a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The person is a female in her 50s with "mild to moderate symptoms" and is isolating at home. The health department is following up with all her identified contacts.

“We are experiencing community spread in Monroe County and throughout Wisconsin," Monroe County Health Department director Sharon Nelson said. "We need everyone to act as though you already have COVID-19 or the people in the community do."

Nelson said 177 Monroe County residents have tested negative for the virus. She said the best tool against COVID-19 is physical separation from each other and to follow the Safer At Home order issued March 24 by Gov. Tony Evers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.