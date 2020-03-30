You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monroe County confirms second COVID-19 case
0 comments

Monroe County confirms second COVID-19 case

From the Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 17 cases series

The Monroe County Health Department received notification late Monday of a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The person is a female in her 50s with "mild to moderate symptoms" and is isolating at home. The health department is following up with all her identified contacts.

“We are experiencing community spread in Monroe County and throughout Wisconsin," Monroe County Health Department director Sharon Nelson said. "We need everyone to act as though you already have COVID-19 or the people in the community do."

Nelson said 177 Monroe County residents have tested negative for the virus. She said the best tool against COVID-19 is physical separation from each other and to follow the Safer At Home order issued March 24 by Gov. Tony Evers.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News