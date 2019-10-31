Local farmers are behind on their 2019 harvest schedule.
Monroe County University of Wisconsin-Extension Agricultural Agent Bill Halfman said Thursday that less than 10 percent of the corn crop in west-central Wisconsin had been harvested as of Oct. 28. He said normally 40 percent is harvested by the end of October.
Soybean growers are also lagging, Halfman said. Forty percent of the crop in west-central Wisconsin has been harvested, compared to a normal of 75 percent.
Halfman said a wet spring has been followed by a wet autumn, although the corn was helped by a warm September.
"We've been having to work around wet weather," Halfman said. "We've had plenty of it."
Yield potential varies not only from farm to farm, but field to field within the same farm operation. He said it will be another three to four weeks before corn growers can calculate their yields.
"From what I've heard, corn is a mixed bag," Halfman said. "Yields have been pretty variable."
The variability is due to a wet spring that delayed a significant amount of planting.
"A lot of it depends on when it got planted," Halfman said. "We had some places that didn't get planted at all."
Monroe County barely escaped an early winter storm Thursday that dumped four inches of snow on Wisconsin Dells and up to eight inches in southeastern Wisconsin. Halfman said corn growers aren't that concerned about early snowcover but said snow would be make it more difficult to harvest soybeans.
He said local farmers are hoping for a winter with normal temperatures and normal snowfall.
"A lot of folks would like to see average for a change," Halfman said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
