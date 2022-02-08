 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monroe County County Department urges flu vaccines

The Monroe County Health Department is encouraging everyone six months and older who have not yet received their seasonal flu vaccine to get vaccinated.

The health department reports that only 38% of eligible Wisconsinites have received a flu shot this season.

"Annual flu vaccines are always important, but reducing illness and hospitalization from influenza continues to be critical this year," the health department stated in a press release. "Vaccination will help prevent influenza illness symptoms that may be confused with COVID-19, helping reduce the burden on the healthcare system caused by healthcare visits and hospitalizations related to influenza."

Influenza can cause mild to severe illness and can lead to death. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting a flu vaccine every year, as flu viruses evolve quickly. The health department says flu vaccination prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year and is effective at reducing hospitalization and severe symptoms.

In addition to receiving a flu vaccine, the health department recommends following the steps to mitigate spread of influenza and COVID-19:

  • Wash hands
  • Maintain distance
  • Wear a mask

To schedule a flu vaccine appointment, contact the Monroe County Health Department at 608-296-8666. The influenza vaccine may be given at the same time as other vaccinations.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

