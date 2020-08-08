Monroe County courts resume in-person proceedings

Effective Aug. 10, Monroe County circuit courts will resume in-person proceedings in a limited capacity.
A safety plan was released after the county’s three circuit judges formed a committee to study how to re-open court proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic. A press release from the county's Clerk of Court office describes the plan as proactive, recognizing the need to provide constitutional and statutory protections to all parties while preserving the public’s right to access."
The plan includes a facemask requirement, plexiglass barriers and extra cleanings. Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said last week he wouldn't enforce Gov. Tony Evers' executive order requiring people to wear facemasks in public indoor settings. However, Monroe County sheriff Wes Revels said businesses and local governments can enact their own rules and that his department would respond to any disorderly conduct complaint triggered by someone refusing to wear a mask.
In-person hearings will return in three phases. Jury trials, suspended nearly five months ago by order of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, will resume beginning Aug. 26.
Judges will continue to schedule and conduct some court calendars remotely. They will exercise discretion in holding other hearings in person based on constitutional and statutory considerations.
Under the final phase of the safety plan, all hearings may be held in person. Attorneys and citizens accessing the courts are urged to pay attention to court notices for detailed instructions on how to appear in court when a case is to be heard remotely.
Highlights of the safety plan include:
- Individuals entering the Justice Center will be subject to screening per CDC health screening guidelines. Anyone refusing to comply or exhibiting any symptom outlined in the screening will be required to immediately exit the building.
- Judges will use their best efforts to schedule and conduct court proceedings remotely via video conferencing or telephone.
- Everyone in the courtroom will be required to wear facemasks, practice social distancing and practice appropriate hygiene requirements while in the courthouse.
- Individuals coming to court are strongly encouraged to bring their own facemasks. Individuals reporting for court without facemasks will be provided one by the court while supplies last.
- Signage will be posted in strategic locations outlining requirements.
- Plexiglass barriers will be installed around the witness stand to allow for testimony.
The committee will meet regularly as it monitors the ongoing health situation and make any necessary adjustments to the plan or phases as dictated by the public health crisis.
For further information, contact the Monroe County Clerk of Courts office at 608-269-8745.
