Monroe County courts resume in-person proceedings

Effective Aug. 10, Monroe County circuit courts will resume in-person proceedings in a limited capacity.

A safety plan was released after the county’s three circuit judges formed a committee to study how to re-open court proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic. A press release from the county's Clerk of Court office describes the plan as proactive, recognizing the need to provide constitutional and statutory protections to all parties while preserving the public’s right to access."

The plan includes a facemask requirement, plexiglass barriers and extra cleanings. Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said last week he wouldn't enforce Gov. Tony Evers' executive order requiring people to wear facemasks in public indoor settings. However, Monroe County sheriff Wes Revels said businesses and local governments can enact their own rules and that his department would respond to any disorderly conduct complaint triggered by someone refusing to wear a mask.

In-person hearings will return in three phases. Jury trials, suspended nearly five months ago by order of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, will resume beginning Aug. 26.