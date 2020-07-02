Monroe County COVID-19 cases reach 67

Monroe County’s COVID-19 count rose to 67 Wednesday as the county’s health department reduced the county’s risk status from “severe” to “high.”
The health department reported cases involving a female in her 60s with moderate symptoms and a female in her 30s with the investigation ongoing.
Through Wednesday, the county had 17 active cases (one of which is hospitalized), 49 recoveries, and one death.
There were no new cases Tuesday. The county reported two cases Monday with a female in her 20s with mild symptoms and an adolescent female with an investigation ongoing.
There were 4,242 negative tests through Wednesday.
The health department reduced the county’s risk status due to a stabilization in the percentage of positive test results and the increased ability to meet requests for personal protective equipment.
Health department officials warned that traditional Fourth of July activities could trigger an increased outbreak. They urged the following:
- Stay at home as much as possible, especially if sick — even with mild illness.
- Minimize close contact (within six feet) with those outside of the household and avoid congregating in groups of any size.
- Limit travel, especially to areas with large numbers of COVID-19 cases.
- Wear a fabric face covering.
- Maintain a 6-foot distance with others whenever possible.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Avoid touching face.
Nationwide, the death count topped 128,000 Wednesday with 786 fatalities in Wisconsin.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
