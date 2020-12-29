Monroe County COVID-19 cases top 3,400

The long holiday weekend produced 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers were released by the Monroe County Health Department. In addition to the Dec. 24-27 cases, the county reported another 14 cases Dec. 28.

The health department reported there were 125 active cases in the county as of Dec. 28 with two hospitalizations.

There have been 3,402 confirmed cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March. Twenty-seven people in the county have died.

The health department says confirmed cases "only tell part of the story since not everyone is able to be tested. There are likely more cases than we are aware of."

There have been 5,042 COVID-19 fatalities in Wisconsin and over 334,000 nationwide.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.