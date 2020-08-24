Monroe County COVID-19 count reaches 262

After reporting five cases Thursday and four more Friday, the COVID-19 count in Monroe County stood at 262 at the end of last week.
According to the Monroe County Health Department, here were 16 active cases as of Friday with three hospitalizations. There have been two deaths and 244 recoveries, along with 7,811 negative test results.
The five cases Thursday were two males in their 30s, one in his 50s, one in his 20s and a female in her 60s.
Friday’s cases were females their 50s and 70s and males in their 20s and 60s.
The health department reports that “confirmed cases only tell part of the story” due to lack of universal testing. The health department says “there are likely more cases than we are aware of.”
In Vernon County, here have been 6,022 total COVID-19 tests, 5,903 negative results, and 84 positive results in the county through Friday, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positive cases include a female in her 70s and a male in his 40; both are recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 69 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and 15 are isolating at home.
La Crosse County reported 77 total new cases between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18. The county is updating once a week. The county had reported 986 cases, with 871 considered recovered and seven currently hospitalized. There remains only one death due to the coronavirus in La Crosse County.
The breakdown for the 77 cases is 50.6% female and 49.4% male, with the most cases, 46.7%, attributed to individuals in their 20s.
In Wisconsin, new reports of COVID-19 cases on Sunday reached their lowest level since the beginning of August, based on the latest data published by the state’s Department of Health Services.
DHS reported 453 new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 674 daily cases.
Sunday’s new case total is the lowest that figure has been since Aug. 3, when there were 404 new cases.
The latest figures bring the overall total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 70,462, according to the DHS. A total of 1,081 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19, with no new deaths reported on Sunday.
According to DHS, 9.4% of all test results reported on Sunday were positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall percentage of positive tests over the past seven days to 8%. The seven-day average one week ago was 7.2%.
The percentage of positive cases is often read by public health officials as a measure of overall testing levels. A high rate could indicate that testing in the state is limited, and skewed toward those already flagged as potentially having the virus. A lower rate could indicate testing is more widespread.
Changes in the test positivity rate can also speak to a virus’ spread, if the size and makeup of the testing pool stays consistent.
Nationwide, the death toll has topped 177,000 with nearly 5.8 million confirmed cases.
