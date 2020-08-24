Monroe County COVID-19 count reaches 262

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After reporting five cases Thursday and four more Friday, the COVID-19 count in Monroe County stood at 262 at the end of last week.

According to the Monroe County Health Department, here were 16 active cases as of Friday with three hospitalizations. There have been two deaths and 244 recoveries, along with 7,811 negative test results.

The five cases Thursday were two males in their 30s, one in his 50s, one in his 20s and a female in her 60s.

Friday’s cases were females their 50s and 70s and males in their 20s and 60s.

The health department reports that “confirmed cases only tell part of the story” due to lack of universal testing. The health department says “there are likely more cases than we are aware of.”

In Vernon County, here have been 6,022 total COVID-19 tests, 5,903 negative results, and 84 positive results in the county through Friday, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include a female in her 70s and a male in his 40; both are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 69 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and 15 are isolating at home.