Monroe County COVID-19 count rises to 208

Three people under the age of 20 are the latest COVID-19 infections in Monroe County.

The county health department reported five new cases Friday, including a female between the ages of 15-19, and male 10-14 and a male under 5. The two other cases were a female in her 40s and a male in his 40s.

The county reported 12 new cases Thursday, just one shy of the record 13 cases reported July 8. The cases were five males in their 50s, two males in their 40s, a male in his 30s, a male 15-19, a female in her 50s and two females 15-19.

Through Friday, the county has confirmed 208 cases with 164 recoveries and one death. Three people were hospitalized Friday.

There have been 6,078 negative tests.

Nationwide, the death count topped 155,000 people Sunday, and confirmed cases reached 4.6 million. In Wisconsin, 947 people have died.

