Monroe County COVID-19 risk elevated to medium

Monroe County's COVID-19 risk has moved to the medium category, according to the Monroe County Health Department.

During a medium risk period, the department says "there is potential for our local health care systems to be overwhelmed due to increased levels of circulating illness and severe disease."

The health department urges residents to get all recommended vaccinations and booster shots and remain home if feeling sick.

La Crosse County has changed its risk assessment to high. Health professionals in the county say the BA.5 variant is driving the increase. The variant accounts for nearly two-thirds of recent infections in the United States. The county health department is urging everyone to wear masks in public regardless of vaccination status.