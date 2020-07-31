Monroe County DA won't enforce governor's mask order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monroe County residents won't have to worry about getting a ticket for not wearing masks.

District Attorney Kevin Croninger said Friday he doesn't believe Gov. Tony Evers has the authority to issue a statewide order. Evers issued a public health emergency Thursday requiring anyone ages 5 and older to wear masks in all enclosed places except a person's home. The order runs through Sept. 28 and subjects violators to a $200 fine.

Croninger said Evers' emergency powers expired two months after he issued the first public health emergency in March. Croninger said the governor needs approval from the Legislature to enforce a mandate.

"There has to be a valid statute in place," Croninger said. "He can go through the right channels and the right process."

Croninger, a Republican, said he takes no position on mask-wearing. Evers, a Democrat, has clashed with the Republican-controlled Legislature and a Republican-leaning state Supreme Court over the scope of his emergency powers. The court invalidated the governor's stay-at-home order in May.

"I know masks have been a hot-button issue politically, and I take no position on that," Croninger said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Tomah Police Department both posted Facebook messages Friday asking citizens not to call their offices to report violations.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

