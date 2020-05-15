Monroe County Dairy Breakfast cancelled

The Monroe County Dairy Breakfast scheduled for June 6 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The breakfast was scheduled for Saturday, June 6 MDS Dairy located at 9320 Kansas Ave., Sparta, WI between Leon and Melvina.
"With everything going on in the country right now, and the effect that it is having on our farmers and local businesses, as well as the well being of our many volunteers and supporters, we have agreed it is best to wait until next year and hopefully we can come back stronger than ever," organizers wrote in a Facebook post.
Other area dairy breakfasts cancelled include Jackson County (June 6), Vernon County (June 13) and La Crosse County (June 20).
MDS Dairy has already been selected for the 2021 dairy breakfast set for Saturday, June 5.
