The technology of modern farming will be on display at the Dave and Don Hall Farm on June 1 for the annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast.
The farm has been around since 1868, and a lot has changed since then, Don Hall said. First, the farm has changed in size.
“When I was born I think my dad and grandpa were milking around 50 cows, and then they expanded to 66 and then to 80 and then 100,” he said. “Then in 1997 we built (a new) barn and pretty much doubled our herd size without increasing any labor just because it’s so much more efficient. Now the old facility is used to house calves. We’ve added acres through the years too.”
Currently they have over 200 milking cows and about 25 dry cows, Dave Hall said.
The efficiency in farming comes from modern technology. One piece of that is electronic neck straps that monitor the cows’ activity, Don Hall said. The activity can then be monitored on a computer. They can even see when a cow is in heat and if it’s sick.
“It takes a lot of the guesswork out of it,” he said.
The monitoring it 24/7, Dave Hall said.
“It monitors while we’re sleeping,” he said. “So we come in the barn in the morning we can just look at the computer and say, ‘OK that cow was in heat last night.’”
Don Hall said the farm has been employing that technology for the past seven years or so. Since then it has become quite common in the industry.
“Some of them have pedometers on their feet, so they tell how much they’ve walked,” he said. “Ours are on their neck, so it kind of shows how much they walk around and move their head around and stuff.”
The biggest change on the farm over the years is the method of milking, Don Hall said. The operation utlizes elevated parlors.
“When we moved to the parlor, it just made is so much easier − no more bending up and down and much more labor efficient,” he said. “There’s much less hand labor than there used to be.”
The biggest challenges in dairy farming right now is milk prices, Don Hall said. There has been some improvement forecasted, but it has a significant way to go.
Labor is also a challenge, but they work around that by operating as efficiently as possible with minimal staff.
“We operate with just part-time help to help us milk; just the family runs the cropping operation part,” he said. So we have very little help, and we just try to be more efficient with the equipment and do as much as we can with fewer people.
At the Dairy Breakfast, Don Hall said the family hopes to show visitors what modern farming is.
“We hope to show them how the cattle are housed, how they’re fed,” he said. “We’d like to show our conservation practices that we use in our cropping operation − just kind of to teach people more about farming that are kind of far removed from farming in some ways.”
One of the questions Don Hall hears often is if the cows ever get to venture outside. The answer is no, but the cows live a very clean and carefree life inside the barn, he said.
“If you put them in the pasture, they’ll go underneath a tree and they’ll lay in the mud, and they won’t eat until it gets cooler in the daytime,” he said. “Here there’s fans on, there’s sprinklers when it’s hot, the feed is right there, the water is right there, they have a nice place to lay. There are even brushes out there that they go up to and the brush turns on and brushes their back. So they’ve got it pretty nice here.”
Keith Giraud, Monroe County Dairy Breakfast Chairman, said it’s important to educate people about where their food comes from.
“It used to be one or two generations removed from the farms, but now it’s three, four, five. There’s a lot of disconnect, and you just try to bridge that gap,” he said.
Doris Hall, Dave and Don Hall’s mother, agrees and is happy that there will be an educational tent at the breakfast to help people learn about farming.
“That day isn’t a typical day on the farm at all,” she said. “It makes everything look rosy that day, but there are a lot of days that aren’t quite so rosy. But it does educate them to a point. It’s good that they can come out and see how a farm does operate.”
The breakfast will be held from 7-11 a.m. June 1 at Hall Dairy Farm, 10317 Hwy. E, Tomah. It costs $5 for adults, $3 for children between six and 10 and is free for children five and under.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.