Monroe County drops to low risk of COVID-19

Monroe County has dropped to a low risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The Monroe County Health Department announced the change effective March 3. The risk level is based on the number of new cases, hospital admissions and percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients over the past seven days.

Face coverings are no longer recommended except for those with COVID-19 symptoms or anyone who has been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19.

As of March 10, 65 of Wisconsin's 72 counties were at low risk. The other seven counties — Barron, Clark, Lincoln, Marathon, Rusk, Taylor and Wood — were still listed as medium risk.

Monroe County has reported 11,854 infections and 83 deaths since the county recorded its first case in March 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.