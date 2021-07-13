Monroe County Fair returns to Tomah Recreation Park July 21-25

Rodeo, motorcross, carnival rides and exhibits are among the top highlights of the 2021 Monroe County Fair.

Fairgoers will notice many of the same attractions they experienced at the 2019 Monroe County Fair when the 2021 edition runs July 21-25 at Tomah Recreation Park. The 2020 Monroe County Fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like 2019, this year's fair features two nights of rodeo competition. Thursday night is the ranch rodeo, and Friday night is Championship Rodeo, preceded by the Mutton Bustin contest for kids.

Wednesday's opening night is a free gate and features the Monroe County talent competition.

Motokazie motorcross returns to the grandstand Saturday night, while the afternoon features a taekwondo demonstration and a draft horse hitch show.

Sunday is another day of free gate admission with the Ag Olympics, draft horse halter show, bean bag tournament and kids pedal pull.

Free midway events include a juggler and comedy hypnotist.

Live music featuring rock and country acts will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday.