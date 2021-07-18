Monroe County Fair returns to Tomah Recreation Park July 21-25

Rodeo, motocross, carnival rides and exhibits are among the top highlights of the 2021 Monroe County Fair. Fairgoers will notice many of the same attractions they experienced at the 2019 Monroe County Fair when the 2021 edition runs July 21-25 at Tomah Recreation Park. The 2020 Monroe County Fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People really missed it,” said Chris Schreier, president of the Monroe County Agricultural Society. “It was like a missing piece of a puzzle in people’s lives.”
Like 2019, this year’s fair features two nights of rodeo competition. Thursday night is the ranch rodeo, and Friday night is Championship Rodeo, preceded by the Mutton Bustin’ contest for kids.
Wednesday’s opening night is a free gate and features the Monroe County talent competition.
Motokazie motocross returns to the grandstand Saturday night, while the afternoon features a taekwondo demonstration and a draft horse hitch show. Sunday is another day of free gate admission with the Ag Olympics, draft horse halter show, bean bag tournament and kids pedal pull.
Free midway events include a “Wheels of Ag” show and comedy hypnotist. Both invited the audience to become involved.
“These aren’t just shows; they are crowd participation,” Schreier said.
Live music featuring rock and country acts will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Exhibits are on display all five days of the fair, with the junior livestock sale starting at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Farm Progress Building.
“The fair is going to be pretty the same as it was, especially with the exhibits and livestock,” Schreier said.
He said the number of exhibits is “slightly down” from 2019.
Carnival rides are back with wrist bands $20 for each four-hour session of the fair.
The daily gate fee Thursday, Friday and Saturday is $3 ages for 13 and older, $2 for ages 6-12 and free for five and under. Parking is free.
Schreier said people are ready for the fair’s return.
“It’s like a reunion with everyone coming back to see each other,” Schreier said. “It will be great for the people to come out to the fair and get back together again.”
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.