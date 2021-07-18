Monroe County Fair returns to Tomah Recreation Park July 21-25

Live music featuring rock and country acts will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Exhibits are on display all five days of the fair, with the junior livestock sale starting at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Farm Progress Building.

“The fair is going to be pretty the same as it was, especially with the exhibits and livestock,” Schreier said.

He said the number of exhibits is “slightly down” from 2019.

Carnival rides are back with wrist bands $20 for each four-hour session of the fair.

The daily gate fee Thursday, Friday and Saturday is $3 ages for 13 and older, $2 for ages 6-12 and free for five and under. Parking is free.

Schreier said people are ready for the fair’s return.

“It’s like a reunion with everyone coming back to see each other,” Schreier said. “It will be great for the people to come out to the fair and get back together again.”

