The Ranch Rodeo returns for a second year to the Monroe County Fair.
Unlike a traditional rodeo, a ranch rodeo focuses on everyday tasks someone might perform while working on a ranch, said event organizer Miceala Kolterman. It's what she likes about the event.
"It offers something different than a regular rodeo. It shows different aspects of what you can do on a horse, it's not just barrel racing and pole bending," she said. "It (features) something you would do on a farm like corralling cows on a horse at the farm because a steer might have gotten away. It's nice to see the other side."
Ranch rodeo consists on three events: trailer loading, branding and sort and pen. Contestants compete in groups of three that have 60 seconds to sort through a group of cattle and identify the ones to be loaded, branded or sorted.
They only host three events at the fair because it takes about three hours for the 30 or so teams to compete, Kolterman said.
Kolterman is excited for the event. She enjoys watching it because her father and brother compete.
"It's fun to watch them do something they enjoy," she said,.
Kolterman is expecting a good turnout for the show and hopes for better weather than 2018.
"The rain put a damper on the crowd, but it was still a lot of fun, and people had a lot of fun," she said. "Rain or shine they’ll be there."
The Ranch Rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m. in the grandstands on Thursday, July 25. Tickets are $2 for children age six to 12 and $5 for people age 13 and up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.