Monroe County Farn Bureau awards scholarships

Monroe County Farm Bureau has announced its scholarship winners for the school year 2019-2020.

The winners are:

Brianna Wanek of Cashton, who attended Cashton High School. She is the daughter of Corey and Miranda Leis. She is planning on attending UW-Madison in the fall, majoring in dairy science and minoring in Spanish.

Jordan Kuehl of Tomah, who attended Tomah High School. She is the daughter of Dave and Michelle Kuehl. She is planning on attending UW-River Falls for agriculture education and livestock management.

Whitney Kuehl of Tomah, who attended Tomah High School. She is the daughter of Dave and Michelle Kuehl. She is planning on attending UW-River Falls majoring in animal science and animal companionship.

Each recipient received a $250 scholarship to the school of their choice.

