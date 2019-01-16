A candidate has been chosen to succeed Jim Bialecki as the new Monroe County administrator.
Pending approval from the Monroe County Board of Supervisors, Tina Osterberg has been selected as the new administrator, said current administrator Jim Bialecki.
“Confirmation of that appointment will be at next week’s county board meeting,” he said.
In December the board opted to look in-house for candidates, Bialecki said. They interviewed four people: Ron Hamilton, human services director; Rob Conroy, chief deputy at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office; Pam Pipkin, the county child support coordinator; and Osterberg, the county’s finance director.
If selected, Osterberg’s first day will be May 4, the day following Bialecki’s final day in office.
Bialecki believes Osterberg will perform well as administrator.
“My opinion of her is that she’s well-versed in all of the county programs, staffing patterns, financing strategies as well as grants, I think she has a good relationship with her peers, the county board and the general public,” he said. “I think she will do just fine.”
Bialecki, who also served as city of Tomah administrator from 2008-12, said Osterberg has been employed by the county for 15 years and has been the finance director since 2010. She is also a certified public accountant.
