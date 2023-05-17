Monroe County Republicans attended the 3rd Congressional District Caucus at Cedar Creek in Onalaska on Saturday, April 15. This is the local party’s annual business meeting used to prepare for our annual Republican State Convention that will be held on June 16-18 at the La Crosse Center.

Business conducted included voting on resolutions that represent Republican values and ideals, voting for 3rd District leadership and representation to state convention committees and the presentation of awards.

Recently elected Congressman Derrick Van Orden presented the awards and spoke to nearly 200 party activists about his first 101 days in office.

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming spoke about Wisconsin being one of five states that will elect the next president of the United States, the 2024 National Convention being held in Milwaukee and the first Republican presidential debate to be held in August 2023 also in Milwaukee. Schimming also talked about recent successes including the re-election of Sen. Ron Johnson, the election of 3rd District Congressman Derrick Van Orden, and the Republican majorities in the state Senate and Assembly.

State Sen. Patrick Testin and Rep. Nancy VanderMeer joined county representatives at the caucus.

Chairman Bill Feehan and Vice Chair Hannah Testin were re-elected as our 3rd Congressional District leaders. Representative Nancy VanderMeer (70th Assembly District) was recognized as the 2022 3rd District Legislator of the Year. Bob Janovick from Monroe County received the 2022 Truth Squad Award “in recognition of his ability and drive to set the record straight by writing letters to the editors and publicly speaking the truth in support of the GOP.”