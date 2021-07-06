 Skip to main content
Monroe County GOP party of the year
Monroe County GOP party of the year

Party of the Year

Republican Party of Wisconsin convention attendees pictured from left: Emily Diefenbaugh (rural Cashton), Doug Rogalla (rural Kendall), John Christy (rural Cataract), Matthew Hoffland (City of Sparta), Dave Steinert (City of Tomah), Brett Larkin (City of Tomah) and state Rep. Nancy VanderMeer (Town of Greenfield).

 Steve Rundio

At the Wisconsin Republican state convention June 25-26 in Wisconsin Dells, the "County of the Year" award was presented to Monroe County in “recognition of outstanding contributions to the Republican Party of Wisconsin in 2020.”

Monroe County won the award after county parties in Wisconsin documented what their local party accomplished during the previous year.

“We were all so surprised, pleased and humbled by this," Monroe County Republican Party chair Doug Rogalla said. "It was totally unexpected. Thank you to all who work so hard. Thank you."

Republican candidates swept Monroe County elections in 2020.

"This recognition was the result of all of our efforts to ensure great Republican candidates get elected to public office," Rogalla said. "We all worked extremely hard during the last election cycle and we were quite successful."

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

