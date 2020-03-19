Monroe County government office open by appointment only

Most Monroe County government offices are now open only by appointment.

County administrator Tina Osterberg announced late Wednesday the Justice Center is only county department that offers any type of public access. Individual departments may closed inside the Justice Center, and people are asked to call in advance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All other departments are operating on an appointment-only basis. Osterberg's announcement said, "Our intention is to maintain all essential services within the county. Employees will continue to work, as able, to maintain regular office hours for daily work, phone calls and emails."

The county-operated nursing home at Rolling Hills has been closed to all visitors except for end-of-life situations. The facility has suspended communal dining and group activities. To mitigate feelings of loneliness and isolation, Rolling Hills is providing more small group activities.

Anyone with items or packages for residents can drop them off in the front lobby during business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Families who want to set up face-to-face calls with loved ones can call the main office at 608-269-8800 during business hours to set up a time.

The changes are in response to the COVID-19 virus, which has shut down schools, government offices and businesses across the world.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.