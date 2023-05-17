The federal government ended the COVID-19 public health emergency May 11. Even though COVID-19 is still prevalent, we now have many more tools to protect ourselves and each other compared to the beginning of the pandemic. The available tools make it possible to shift away from an emergency response to the virus.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services and CDC recommend the following steps to protect yourself and your community from the spread of COVID-19:

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Get tested if you have been exposed or have symptoms.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wear a high-quality mask when COVID-19 levels are high.

These precautions are the best ways to protect yourself and your loved ones. COVID-19 levels will continue to be monitored in Wisconsin to allow the state to respond to any future surges in case levels or other developments.

The end of this emergency declaration will mean changes to certain policies established during the pandemic. In the coming months, many programs that are currently free may be reverting to insurance and/or personal payment for services. Wisconsin has resources for under- and uninsured people, including programs providing health care for free or at a lower cost. Visit forwardhealth.wi.gov to learn more about available resources.

When the public health emergency ends, COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be free for all, as long as the supply of federally purchased vaccines lasts. Doses of pharmaceutical COVID-19 treatment purchased by the federal government will also remain free while the supply lasts. Free telehealth treatment services provided by DHS will be available through December 2023. Free at-home test kits can be picked up at the Monroe County Health Department while supplies last, or ordered through the end of May at https://sayyescovidhometest.org. Other coverage for COVID-19 testing and treatment will vary by insurance type.

For people with Medicaid coverage, COVID-19 testing and treatment will remain covered at no cost through September 2024. Visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19 for the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic and response.