Monroe County Health Department answers vaccine questions

Monroe County Health Department has received many calls with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Monroe County and in Wisconsin.

We recognize that after such a tough year, we are all anxiously awaiting this “shot of hope” and want to get it as soon as possible. We ask for everyone’s patience as supplies of vaccine are limited at this time and therefore are being distributed in phases. We are working with our community partners to plan and coordinate vaccinations.

We are currently in Phase 1A, which focuses on vaccinating health care workers and long-term care staff and residents. The next phase will be Phase 1B, which will focus on essential workers and potentially individuals aged 75 and older. Who is considered to be an essential worker is still being defined and will be determined in the coming weeks.

We would like to reassure the public that everyone who wants a vaccine will receive one. However, we ask for your patience as it will take time due to the shortage of vaccine supplies. Once we are able to vaccinate members of our community, we notify the public via mass media (newspaper, radio, television), social media and website.