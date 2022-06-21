Monroe County Health Department distributing 'fight the bite' kids

The Monroe County Health Department is giving away a limited number of free "fight the bite" kits, available at 315 West Oak St. in Sparta. Fight the Bite Kits contain insect repellent spray, insect repellent towelettes, tweezers and tick bite prevention education.

Health department officials say people can take several steps to "fight the bite" and prevent illnesses spread by ticks, including using personal protection, removing ticks as soon as possible and getting rid of ticks in yards. They recommend the following tips to protect from tick bites: