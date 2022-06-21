Monroe County Health Department distributing 'fight the bite' kids

The Monroe County Health Department is giving away a limited number of free "fight the bite" kits, available at 315 West Oak St. in Sparta. Fight the Bite Kits contain insect repellent spray, insect repellent towelettes, tweezers and tick bite prevention education.
Health department officials say people can take several steps to "fight the bite" and prevent illnesses spread by ticks, including using personal protection, removing ticks as soon as possible and getting rid of ticks in yards. They recommend the following tips to protect from tick bites:
- Use insect repellent on skin and clothing. Parents should apply repellents to their children and be sure to avoid hands, eyes and mouth.
- Wear appropriate outdoor clothing like long sleeves and long pants. Tuck the shirt into pants and tuck pant legs into socks.
- Avoid ticks by walking in cleared areas. Avoid wooded and brushy areas with tall grass.
- Perform daily full-body tick checks after being outdoors. Be sure to check armpits, scalp, around the ears and behind the knees.
- Take a bath or shower within two hours after coming inside to find and wash off any ticks.
To learn more about tick bite prevention, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/tick/bite-prevention.htm and follow the Monroe County Health Department Facebook page for additional tick prevention tips throughout the month.