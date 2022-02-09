 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monroe County Health Department has free carbon monoxide detectors

The Monroe County Health Department encourages residents to install carbon monoxide detectors in their homes to protect from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The health department is giving away 65 free CO detectors, available at 315 West Oak St. in Sparta. CO detectors should be placed on each floor of the home, with at least one near bedrooms.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas produced when fuels such as gasoline, kerosene, wood, coal, oil, natural gas and charcoal do not have enough oxygen to burn completely. Exposure can lead to CO poisoning in less than two hours. The symptoms of CO poisoning are often flu-like, including dizziness, headache, weakness, vomiting and confusion. If symptoms are not caught soon enough, poisoning can lead to death. Monroe County has an above-state-rate of CO poisoning, with 11.7 emergency room visits per 100,000 people.

To reduce your risk of CO in the home:

  • Install CO detectors.
  • Have furnaces or wood-burning stoves inspected annually.
  • Never run a gasoline or propane heater or a grill (gas or charcoal) inside the home.
  • Never run a car in an enclosed space.
  • Always run generators outside.

For more information, call the health department at 608-269-8668.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

