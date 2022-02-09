Monroe County Health Department has free carbon monoxide detectors

The health department is giving away 65 free CO detectors, available at 315 West Oak St. in Sparta. CO detectors should be placed on each floor of the home, with at least one near bedrooms.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas produced when fuels such as gasoline, kerosene, wood, coal, oil, natural gas and charcoal do not have enough oxygen to burn completely. Exposure can lead to CO poisoning in less than two hours. The symptoms of CO poisoning are often flu-like, including dizziness, headache, weakness, vomiting and confusion. If symptoms are not caught soon enough, poisoning can lead to death. Monroe County has an above-state-rate of CO poisoning, with 11.7 emergency room visits per 100,000 people.