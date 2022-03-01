Monroe County Health Department offering COVID-19 shots

The Monroe County Health Department will be offering appointments for free COVID-19 vaccinations at the office location, 315 W. Oak St., Sparta, every Friday in March from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be vaccinations offered at the Norwalk Community Health Center gym, 200 North St., from 5-7 p.m.

All COVID-19 vaccinations are provided for free. No insurance required.

Pre-registration is preferred. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call the Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666 during business hours, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People may also email questions to covid19@co.monroe.wi.us.

