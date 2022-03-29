Monroe County Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccines

The Monroe County Health Department is offering appointments for free COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office located at 315 W. Oak St., Sparta.

Appointments are available April 1, April 8, April 22 and April 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

County health officials say vaccinations are an important tool to stop the spread of COVID-19. They say the vaccination reduces the risk of death and reduces the severity of illness caused by the virus.

Pre-registration is preferred. To make an appointment, call the health department during regular business hours at 608-269-8666.

