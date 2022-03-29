 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monroe County Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccines

  • 0

The Monroe County Health Department is offering appointments for free COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office located at 315 W. Oak St., Sparta.

Appointments are available April 1, April 8, April 22 and April 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

County health officials say vaccinations are an important tool to stop the spread of COVID-19. They say the vaccination reduces the risk of death and reduces the severity of illness caused by the virus.

Pre-registration is preferred. To make an appointment, call the health department during regular business hours at 608-269-8666.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLUMN: Spring Grazing Cover Crops

COLUMN: Spring Grazing Cover Crops

As fields start to green up from last fall’s cover crops, cattle producers can’t wait to get cows out of calving yards and onto fresh grass. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News