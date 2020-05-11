Monroe County Health Department offers business toolkit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Monroe County Health Department has a new toolkit available for businesses and other agencies with guidance on preparing for the loosening of restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health department described the toolkit as “guidance for preparing to open.”

The toolkit provides sample policies, recommendations, procedures, sector-specific advice for reopening safely and incrementally and assistance in taking actions to prevent a facility from being an environment where COVID-19 transmission occurs.

Tools include answers to common questions and concerns, employee symptom monitoring systems, checklists for re-opening safely in a variety of workplace environments and recommendations on the use of masks, designated shopping hours, sick leave policies and considerations for traffic flow.

The health department encourages organizations to consider this guidance “holistically” and apply it where able. It also recommended that businesses and organizations “consider what their actions will be if there is another wave of COVID-19.”

This document may be updated as new guidance comes out.

For more information, visit healthymonroecowi.org/covidtoolkit for the latest version or call 608-269-8666 with any questions.

