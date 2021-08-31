Monroe County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccines

The Monroe County Health Department continues to offer free walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations. They are administered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the health department office located at 315 W. Oak St., Sparta.

County health officials say vaccines are safe and effective in reducing the severity of illness and risk of hospitalization from COVID-19.

Vaccines are provided free of charge, and no insurance is required.

Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call the health department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 608-269-8666.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.