Monroe County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccines
The Monroe County Health Department continues to offer free walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations. They are administered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the health department office located at 315 W. Oak St., Sparta.

County health officials say vaccines are safe and effective in reducing the severity of illness and risk of hospitalization from COVID-19.

Vaccines are provided free of charge, and no insurance is required.

Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call the health department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 608-269-8666.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

