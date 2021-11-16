 Skip to main content
Monroe County health department offers free COVID-19 vaccines

The Monroe County Health Department offers appointments for free COVID-19 vaccinations at its Sparta office located at 315 W. Oak St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is preferred. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call the health department at 608-269-8666 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions about the vaccine can be emailed to covid19@co.monroe.wi.us.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

