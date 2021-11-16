Monroe County health department offers free COVID-19 vaccines

The Monroe County Health Department offers appointments for free COVID-19 vaccinations at its Sparta office located at 315 W. Oak St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pre-registration is preferred. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call the health department at 608-269-8666 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions about the vaccine can be emailed to covid19@co.monroe.wi.us.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today