According to Mental Health America, while one in five people experience a mental illness during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health. Each year during May we highlight the importance of mental health in every aspect of our lives and our communities.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Monroe County Mental Health Coalition invites everyone to join our 3rd annual “Mindful Movement for Mental Wellness” event happening virtually all month. Mindful movement means moving your body in a way that shifts you from feeling busy and distracted to feeling strong and capable. Whether you like to walk, run, cycle, stretch, do yoga or meditate, the most important part is that you feel more in tune with your body and environment after the activity.

To participate in this event, register at bit.ly/3kXXGNx and join the Mindful Movement for Mental Wellness Facebook group. Then set a goal and track your minutes of movement for the month. Move how you like and as much as you want. In collaboration with local businesses, individuals who complete their mindful movement goal will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a prize.

Follow Monroe County Mental Health Coalition on Facebook to stay up to date on coalition events and watch recordings from previous events.