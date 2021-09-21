Monroe County Health Department reports two COVID-19 deaths

Two people in Monroe County recently suffered COVID-19-related deaths as the county remains at a “high” risk level of transmission, according to the Monroe County Health Department.

The two deaths occurred during the week of Sept. 8-14. The county also reported 95 new COVID-19 cases and eight new hospital admissions.

The Monroe County Health Department attributes the rise in cases to the Delta variant, which has become the predominant strain across Wisconsin. The health department says the Delta variant is more than two times as infectious as the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, causing it to spread more rapidly and cause more infections.

The CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommend that all individuals ages 2 and over in areas of substantial or high transmission, regardless of vaccination status, continue to wear a mask when in indoor public spaces and at indoor gatherings. The CDC and Wisconsin DHS also recommend universal indoor masking for all K-12 teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Other steps recommended by the health department include:

Get vaccinated. The health department says COVID-19 vaccines are a safe and effective tool to help reduce the severity of illness and risk of hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19. The county offers free COVID-19 vaccines at the health department, 315 W. Oak St., Sparta. Visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov to schedule an appointment online or call 608-269-8666. Walk-in appointments are available during business hours, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Maintain at least a six-foot distance from others.

Wash hands frequently.

Stay home if feeling sick.

Get tested if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19. To find out where to get tested locally, visit https://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19/.

Layered levels of protection continue to be recommended to help slow the rate of transmission.

For additional information on local COVID-19 data, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm or https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

