Monroe County health plan to be discussed at April 12 meeting

Monroe County residents are invited to attend a virtual community stakeholder meeting Tuesday, April 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the Monroe County Health Department, the information at the meeting will help develop a Community Health Improvement Plan for 2023-26.

Priority needs identified through the Compass Now Report include:

Poverty and livable wages

Mental health

Safe, affordable housing,

Drug and alcohol use

Access to health care

Physical inactivity and obesity

Insurance access and education on resources to help pay for health care

The press release says, "This is a critical time to have important conversations about the health and well-being of Monroe County. Our community can come together in this meeting to share ideas that will help us become stronger together."

For information on how to RSVP, contact the health department at 608-269-8666.

