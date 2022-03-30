 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monroe County health plan to be discussed at April 12 meeting

  • 0

Monroe County residents are invited to attend a virtual community stakeholder meeting Tuesday, April 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the Monroe County Health Department, the information at the meeting will help develop a Community Health Improvement Plan for 2023-26.

Priority needs identified through the Compass Now Report include:

  • Poverty and livable wages
  • Mental health
  • Safe, affordable housing,
  • Drug and alcohol use
  • Access to health care
  • Physical inactivity and obesity
  • Insurance access and education on resources to help pay for health care

The press release says, "This is a critical time to have important conversations about the health and well-being of Monroe County. Our community can come together in this meeting to share ideas that will help us become stronger together."

For information on how to RSVP, contact the health department at 608-269-8666.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLUMN: Spring Grazing Cover Crops

COLUMN: Spring Grazing Cover Crops

As fields start to green up from last fall’s cover crops, cattle producers can’t wait to get cows out of calving yards and onto fresh grass. C…

TOMAH MIDDLE SCHOOL HONOR ROLL

Sixth grade 3.5-4.0 plus—Samuel Ahrendt, Madelynn Bernhardt, Norah Betcher, Eva Betthauser, Jacey Brabant, Riley Breitsprecher, Blake Breitung…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News