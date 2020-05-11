Monroe County Highway Department plans improvements for Hwy. ET

The Monroe County Highway Department is planning to construct improvements to two miles of Hwy. ET between Hwy. 21 and Nicholas Street, west of the city of Tomah.
The project includes the redesign of multiple substandard geometric features, including horizontal and vertical curves. The roadway will be widened and the pavement structure will be replaced. The intersections of Hwy. ET with Flatiron Avenue and Flagship Avenue will be realigned to improve safety at those locations.
Highway ET is expected to be closed to through traffic during construction, which is scheduled for 2021. While a detour won’t be posted, alternate routes are available. Comments on the proposed closure are welcome.
Information regarding the project will be available for public review and comment beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 on the Highway Department’s website at co.monroe.wi.us/departments/highway/ under “Current Department News Releases.” The website posting will be in PowerPoint (pdf) format and will include project information and exhibits. A public comment form will also be provided. Comments will be received through June 10.
The Highway Department has commissioned Jewell Associates Engineers to design the project. Project-related questions can be directed to the project manager: Ellery Schaffer, P.E., Jewell Associates Engineers, Inc., 560 Sunrise Drive, Spring Green, WI 53588. Telephone: 608-341-8159. Email: ellery.schaffer@jewellassoc.com.
Anyone with concern or knowledge about historic buildings and structures and archaeological sites near the highway is encouraged to provide comments.
Additional project information will be provided as it becomes available.
