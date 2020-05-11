Monroe County Highway Department plans improvements for Hwy. ET

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Monroe County Highway Department is planning to construct improvements to two miles of Hwy. ET between Hwy. 21 and Nicholas Street, west of the city of Tomah.

The project includes the redesign of multiple substandard geometric features, including horizontal and vertical curves. The roadway will be widened and the pavement structure will be replaced. The intersections of Hwy. ET with Flatiron Avenue and Flagship Avenue will be realigned to improve safety at those locations.

Highway ET is expected to be closed to through traffic during construction, which is scheduled for 2021. While a detour won’t be posted, alternate routes are available. Comments on the proposed closure are welcome.

Information regarding the project will be available for public review and comment beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 on the Highway Department’s website at co.monroe.wi.us/departments/highway/ under “Current Department News Releases.” The website posting will be in PowerPoint (pdf) format and will include project information and exhibits. A public comment form will also be provided. Comments will be received through June 10.