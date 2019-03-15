The Monroe County Historical Society's 88th annual Spring Art, Craft and Country Gift Show will be held Saturday March 23 at Sparta High School, 500 N. Black River St. in Sparta from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm.
Over 200 booths will display their wares with free parking and handicapped parking available.
Vendors will offer items including clothing, toys, furniture, soaps, stitchery, jewelry, pottery, hand-carved antlers, baskets, yardsticks and Easter decor.
Lunch will be available on site.
The gift show is a fund raiser for the Monroe County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.