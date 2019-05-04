The Monroe County Historical Society is seeking new members and volunteers for the year.
Annual membership lasts from May 2 through April and costs $8 per individual and $10 for a married couple.
Pat Christensen, MCHS vice president, said membership grant opportunities for people to be involved with their annual activities.
"When they become a member, they can come to the meetings and can help us by volunteering for the two big craft sales we have; we have a cemetery walk and we always need here there," she said. "There's a number of things (they can do), even helping at the historical society at times."
Christensen said anyone who's interested in history should join. It was her passion for history that motivated her to join, and she finds it very rewarding.
"I like all it has to offer with all the new stuff for the (museum)," she said. "The place offers you so much."
MCHS began in 1972, and its mission is to "bring together those interested in preserving, advancing and sharing the knowledge of the history of Monroe County."
The society relies on its members to preserve and promote the county's history through yearly projects. In the past few years MCHS has restored and now operates the Big Creek Church and Brackett one-room schoolhouse. It also provides transportation grants to schools in the county for history field trips, funds in-depth history projects for students, creates traveling exhibits on historical topics, provides support to the county museum and conducts an annual cemetery walk.
For more information, contact Pat Christensen at 608-372-6207 or visit their webpage at monroecountyhistory.org and click MCLHR partners and links, and then Monroe County Historical Society under History and Preservation.
