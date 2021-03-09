Monroe County Historical Society to hold annual craft sale March 12

The Monroe County Historical Society will hold its annual Spring Art and Craft show Saturday, March 13. It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Cranberry Country Lodge Conference Center and Best Western Motel on Hwy. 21 in Tomah.

Items for sale include bird houses, woodworking/cabinets, afghans, quilts/blankets, hand-woven rugs, antiques garden decor, seasonings, breads, dessert mixes, oils and soaps.

A bag lunch will be provided by Tomah's Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at both locations. Kettle corn will be set up outside the Best Western entrance.

Each booth is required to have sanitizing available to the public, and facemasks are required to attend.

Funds raised during sale fund activities of the Monroe County Historical Society.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.