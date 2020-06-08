Monroe County History Room to reopen for research June 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Monroe County Local History Room in Sparta will begin a phased approach to reopening Monday, June 15.

The first phase reopens the History Room's research library. Patrons will be allowed to reserve research time in the library from 1-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Guidelines include:

Guests must reserve a research time slot by emailing mclhr@centurytel.net or calling 608-269-8680. No walk-ins will be accommodated.

Slots are for 90 minutes: 1-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m.

There are two reservation openings per slot.

No more than two people per single reservation.

All guests will be required to wash/sanitize hands upon entering the building.

Masks are encouraged but not required.

The History Room Museum and Deke Slayton Space & Bike Museum will remain closed to the public until Phase 2.

"History Room staff have also been working with the county health department and conferring with other museums and libraries to develop a reopening plan so that we can return to something as close to normal operations while still keeping people as safe as the situation dictates and the guidelines require," county historian and museum director Jarrod Roll said.