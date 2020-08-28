Monroe County house damaged by landslide

"At first, it was like, 'wow,' and then I was in shock," he said.

Miller said everything in the living room and kitchen was a total loss. A specialized saw cut a hole in the stairway so the basement could be accessed.

"It's not salvageable," Miller said. "I'm praying for insurance."

Miller has owned the property with her husband, Jim, since 1994. They live less than a mile from property and have a deep attachment to it.

"We mow and do all the lawn care," she said. "We drive our tractor right down the road. It's so beautiful and peaceful out here."

Miller said her tenants have rental insurance.

Juneau County was also soaked. New Lisbon reported 8½ inches of rain, and Camp Douglas reported over 6 inches.

Several homes in Camp Douglas were flooded. Sarah Johnson lives with six other people in a home on Hwy. 12-16 that was surrounded by knee-deep water.

"We woke up at four o'clock to check for water, and it was coming in like a waterfall," she said. "The water was waist-high downstairs."

She said friends came out to help immediately.

"We're getting help, and we appreciate that so much," she said. "We're getting non-stop text messages."

