Monroe County house damaged by landslide

Becky Miller gazed at the three large trees that slammed into her residential unit south of Oakdale.
"Not a single one of those trees is ours," she said.
The trees slid from a steep hill across Hope Road and barrelled into the rental home she owns early Friday morning. Heavy rainfall weakened a bluff across the road and sent vegetation, mud and other debris into the structure.
It was the most significant damage triggered by a storm that dumped 5-7 inches of rain on eastern Monroe County late Thursday and early Friday.
Monroe County Emergency Management director Jared Tessman said flood damage was limited. He said a road in the town of Greenfield was washed out, a few trees were uprooted by saturated soil and drivers in the Tomah area had to contend with scattered pools of standing water during their morning commute.
He also said there were scattered power outages.
"It sounds like most of the power was brought back on line fairly quickly," he said.
Nobody was hurt at the Hope Road residence. Miller's two tenants left the residence at 2:45 a.m. for an early shift at Walmart Distribution Center more than an hour before the landslide.
One of the tenants, Sam Sommers, was stunned by what he saw.
"At first, it was like, 'wow,' and then I was in shock," he said.
Miller said everything in the living room and kitchen was a total loss. A specialized saw cut a hole in the stairway so the basement could be accessed.
"It's not salvageable," Miller said. "I'm praying for insurance."
Miller has owned the property with her husband, Jim, since 1994. They live less than a mile from property and have a deep attachment to it.
"We mow and do all the lawn care," she said. "We drive our tractor right down the road. It's so beautiful and peaceful out here."
Miller said her tenants have rental insurance.
Juneau County was also soaked. New Lisbon reported 8½ inches of rain, and Camp Douglas reported over 6 inches.
Several homes in Camp Douglas were flooded. Sarah Johnson lives with six other people in a home on Hwy. 12-16 that was surrounded by knee-deep water.
"We woke up at four o'clock to check for water, and it was coming in like a waterfall," she said. "The water was waist-high downstairs."
She said friends came out to help immediately.
"We're getting help, and we appreciate that so much," she said. "We're getting non-stop text messages."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
