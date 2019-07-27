The Special Needs Livestock Show has grown considerably during the three years it has been held at the Monroe County Fair at Tomah Recreation Park.
Micaela Kolterman, secretary of the Junior Fair Board, said the event began in 2017 with only one participant, and it grew to eight in 2018. Participation doubled again Saturday, when 15 took part.
Kolterman said the Junior Fair Board began the event because they wanted to get more people involved with the fair and provide more opportunities for those with special needs.
"It's not just farm kids that can do it; it's anyone," she said. "We like to get as many people involved with the fair as we can, and this is the best way ... to try to get someone else involved."
It's a fun event for all involved, Kolterman said.
"The 4-H and FFA kids actually love coming down and helping them," she said.
At the livestock show, the special needs participants are paired with an animal of the species of their choosing, and an FFA or 4-H member assists them with the showing process. The teams take a couple of loops around the arena, are asked their name, the name of their animal and what their favorite thing about the fair is.
Afterward they all get a trophies, which were donated to the event by former FFA or 4-H members, Kolterman said.
Tonya Olson, whose son Levi participated for the first time, said the event is a great idea.
"I think that it's great. There's not a lot of opportunities for our kids that have special needs, especially at a fair," she said. "Most everyone loves animals, so I think it's really good. It means a lot to the parents."
Taylor Frank, whose brother Cayden Pingel participated, described the event as "wonderful."
"I think it's amazing. It's really cute to see all the people that come out and support this and how many people are willing to show off their animals to the special needs (people)," she said. "It gets the special needs people involved, helps their communication skills and spreads the words about what Monroe County does for special needs. It's a really great cause."
Frank said the livestock show is something her brother looks forward to every year. He was the only participant in 2017.
"He loves cows," she said. "This and the tractor pull, it's all he looks forward to (every year)."
Pingel concurred. He said that the rides and showing the cows are what he loves about the fair.
Olson said her son also had a great time.
"He loves animals, and he gets to have an opportunity to be in here with them," she said. "He's really loving it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.